WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — FOX 14 Your Morning Sportscast recaps the NCAA Super Regionals match-up between LSU and the Kentucky Wildcats. A recap of the WNBA Sunday match-up with the Dallas Wings and New York Liberty. Plus get a preview of the NBA Finals match-up between the Denver Nuggets vs. the Miami Heat, as they meet with the media ahead of game 5. Watch the video above to see the full recap.
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Sportscast – June 12th, 2023
