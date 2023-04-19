GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News; Grambling State University Cheerleaders became the first Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) to win the Coed Cheer Classic National Championship in Orlando, FL The Tiger Pride team was highlighted for Women in Sports.

A special congrats to the GSU Cheerleaders on becoming the first HBCU to win the Coed Cheer National Championship in Orlando, FL.👏 The team went against five other coed teams in a two-day competition. GSU Cheer will host workshops & auditions on April 11-15 in the Men's Gym. pic.twitter.com/CDLUqDPMQR — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) April 11, 2023

