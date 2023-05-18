WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— FOX 14 Sports crew brings you a preview of Louisiana Tech, Grambling State, and ULM Baseball’s final conference series this weekend. Check out the sportscast above for your dose of college baseball.
