WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News, Wednesday’s sports wrap consisted a recap of the Wossman Girls’ Basketball team’s 57-44 loss to the Parkway Panthers. ULM’s Women’s Basketball team dropped Centenary in hoop action 103-28. Grambling State Lady Tigers Volleyball to meet Bethune-Cookman in the SWAC Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Tigers enter the tournament as the number three seed. Watch the video above for Wednesday’s morning sports recap.