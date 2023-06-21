WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This week’s women in sports we celebrate a female athlete on the diamond. Madison Nelson is a student-athlete at Winnfield high school

and is part of the lady tigers softball team

She’s also part of the Louisiana voodoo allen travel softball team, Madison’s position on the diamond is middle infielder.

Photo by Madison Nelson

She’s earned 10 athletic awards from her freshmen year through her junior year at Winnfield plus three athletic academic awards from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Madison has continued to add to her list of accomplishments with six athletic awards.

She’s a four-time USSSA All-Star, she was All-American Orlando in 2019, and in 2021, Madison was named USA HPP Region 4 Athlete Pool.

Photo by Madison Nelson

This past season in the second round of the LHSAA softball playoffs, the Winnfield Lady Tigers faced South Beauregard, the game went on to the 12th inning, and Madison Nelson hit the game-winning play to end the game and advanced to the quarterfinals. The ball was launched and hit a light pole Madison told me this was by far the farthest ball she’s ever hit.

Earlier this week on Monday, June 19th Madison announced via Twitter her commitment to continuing her softball career at LSU at Alexandra.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at LSUA! First, I would like to thank God for this opportunity. I would also like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for their support throughout this process. #GoGenerals pic.twitter.com/sR42LiZ2mV — Madison Nelson 2024 (@madison_nelson2) June 19, 2023

Madison is currently in the summer travel ball season with her team the Voodoo Allen. Their next game will be Tuesday, June 27th at Tioga with the first pitch at 9 am.

Submit Your Next Star Athlete!

Do you have a daughter or a Woman in Sports? We want to celebrate them on our sportscast.

Just like you saw with Madison Nelson, we want to highlight you being a Women in Sports.

Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sports and share their name, what sport they play, and a short bio.

There’s no age requirement or limit you can email us at KARDSports@nexstar.tv