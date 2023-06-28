WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s Women in Sports we are highlighting a Female Athlete on the Diamond.

We celebrate Essynce Wallace from the Union Parish Lady Farmers Softball team. Essynce’s position on the diamond is a right-hand pitcher and middle infielder.

This student-athlete entered her senior year holding a 4.5 GPA, she went on to graduate in the top 10 in her class.

Wallace and the Lady Farmers’ softball team went on to finish the 2023 season

top 28 in the state of Louisiana. Shortly after her season ended on April 28, 2023

Essynce officially signed with Baton Rouge Community College.

She’ll continue her softball career at the colligate level and will pursue her associate’s in Business.

In September 2022, Essynce was selected to play for America’s Softball team in Sydney, Australia for the upcoming summer 2023 games.

She put together a softball tournament last year called for the love of the game. A fundraiser event to raise funds to play in Australia.

She said, “Wanting a better future is my anti-drug, and I must focus and strive for it.”

essynce takes flight to the down under games tournament on July 3rd and will be overseas for ten 10 days representing Team USA.

She thanked her sponsor’s Union General Hospital and it’s a girl thing making proud choices program via Facebook for their continued support and for helping her get to the softball tournament in Sydney.

