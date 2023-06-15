WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— This week’s Women in Sports we are highlighting West Monroe High School Power lifting student-athlete, State Champion and Team USA 2022 Junior World Champion Karson Oliver. FOX 14’s Dominique Williams catches up with the recent graduate on her journey of finding her purpose in the sports of powerlifting.

Submit Your Next Star Athlete!

Do you have a daughter or a Women in Sports? We want to celebrate them on our sportscast.

Just like you saw with Karson Oliver, we want to highlight you being a Women in Sports.

Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sports and share their name, what sport they play and a short bio.

There’s no age requirement or limit you can email us at KARDSports@nexstar.tv