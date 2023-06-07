GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— This week’s Women in Sports we celebrate two phenomenal student-athletes from Grambling State Softball team. This past season two Lady Tigers were among the nation’s best in stolen bases.

Entering week 10 of the 2023 softball season, GSU Softball had two Lady Tigers represent the top three spots in stolen bases for the NCAA.

India Wells was than ranked No.3 with 33 and Kaytlyn Moore was than ranked No.1 in the country with 36 on the year.

“It feels amazing every year has been better its been something better every year

To be third in the nation is an amazing feeling especially being my senior year, said Wells.”

Kaytlyn and India each finished the season with 55 total stolen bases, combined for 110 overall.

It feels amazing because this is my side, it feels good to know that I’m leaving her

And she’s ahead of me she’s stepping up and now it’s her turn, said Wells. Kaytlyn Moore continued with “She’s like my best so to be just doing it with her it means the world to me, said Moore”

The duo expressed their dedication to the game and the representation on the diamond.

“Leading in the swac it means everything because as a school as hbcu period we don’t

Get the recognition we deserve so for both of us to be leading on the board it means

Everything, says Moore.”

“It feels good because I have alot of kids looking up to me back home it gives them hope

That they can come and do the same and that means the most to me, says Wells.”

With the individual success the ladies are having on the diamond. Theres one main goal to obain in their college career after the post season run to the SWAC championships.

This is a new Grambling! This is a different feeling its kind of overwhelming sometimes but

I know we’re prepared and we have the right team and the right girls to do it, says Moore.”

