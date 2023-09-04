West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The No. 5 LSU Tigers took on the No. 8 Florida State and battled well in the first half of the game going into halftime with three-point lead, but it all went downhill for the Tigers when the team came back out the locker room. The Seminole scored 31 unanswered points in the second half and smacked the LSU around to eventually end up with the 45-24 upset in the season opener.

Grambling State fell short in their season opener in the Brick City Classic against Hampton 35-31. The tigers allowed over 270 rushing yards in a disappointing loss, but after the press conference Monday morning, the message was clear from the team as they move on to a different set of tigers. GSU faces LSU in week two, but they are not short on confidence traveling to Tiger stadium with members of the team preparing to win the matchup.

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley had his Texas State Debut on Saturday and more than performed well against the Baylor Bears. Finely threw for 298 yards and scored four total touchdowns that led to a 42-31 upset.