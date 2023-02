It was an exciting Friday morning at Sterlington High School.

The team, one year removed from winning a state championship, is sending former players from that special team to college.

John Barr signed to continue his career with ULM. Moments later, Charlie Robinson inked to suit up for Louisiana Tech.

A pair of Panthers signed preferred walk-on deals as well. Kellen Hall is headed to join Barr at ULM. Jay Bonner is off to Northwestern State.