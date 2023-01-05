By: Kane McGuire/Louisiana Tech Athletics

HOUSTON – Louisiana Tech accomplished something no other team had this season and that was win inside Tudor Fieldhouse.



The Bulldogs needed an extra five minutes to do it, but never trailed in overtime as they pulled out a thrilling 88-82 overtime victory over Rice on Thursday night.



There was a grand total of 11 ties in the game, the 11th one coming at the end of regulation as the Owls’ Travis Evee drained a three from 45 feet away at the buzzer to make it 69-69. The game-tying, desperation shot erased what could have been a game-winning three-pointer by Quandre Bullock who swished one in from the wing with 2.9 seconds left.



LA Tech (9-6, 2-2 C-USA) was not fazed. The Bulldogs regrouped, never trailing in the extra frame.



There were a plethora of great offensive plays in overtime, starting with Cobe Williams getting the squad off on the right foot with five straight points on a jumper in the paint and a nothing-but-net triple for a 74-69 advantage.



After missing so much of regulation due to foul trouble, Isaiah Crawford started to make play after play. He banked in a floater, then dished out back-to-back assists for a Keaston Willis three-pointer and a thundering two-hand dunk by Kenny Hunter to make it 81-75 with 1:29 to go.