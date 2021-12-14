Former West Monroe Rebel, Paul Turner promoted to full-time coaching staff at Louisiana Tech

By: Malcolm Butler/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Paul Turner will remain a Bulldog.

The former Louisiana Tech wide receiver has been promoted to full-time assistant coach by Sonny Cumbie as the West Monroe native will serve as the safeties coach for the Bulldogs.

“Paul is an up and comer in coaching,” said Cumbie. “I saw very quickly how the players gravitated to Paul and the trust and relationships that he has on this team and in recruiting. He will bring a great amount of energy and passion to the office and practice field daily.”

Turner has spent the past year as a defensive analyst for the Bulldogs after serving as a defensive graduate assistant the previous season. He worked closely with all aspects of the Tech defensive staff and unit over the past two seasons.

“I am incredibly grateful to be joining Coach Cumbie’s staff,” said Turner. “The opportunity to realize my career aspirations at my alma mater is special. Coach Cumbie’s confidence in my capacity to coach means a great deal to me. I’m ready to play my role in producing proficient players and a dominating Bulldog team.”

As the defensive graduate assistant in 2020, Turner worked closely with coach Jeff Burris and the Bulldog corners and safeties. As the defensive analyst this past season, he worked strictly with coach David Mackie and the Bulldog safeties.

In both seasons he assisted with developing game plans, organized and ran the scout team, assisted with film breakdown and scouting. He also assisted in all phases of the special team units.

After prepping at West Monroe High School where he led the Rebels to the state title game in 2009 and 2010 and was voted the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A Most Outstanding Offensive Player, Turner signed with LSU.

Following his second year in Baton Rouge, he transferred to Louisiana Tech where he lettered for the Bulldogs in 2014 and 2015 helping lead the program to the 2014 C-USA Championship game and a win over Illinois in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. He was also on the 2015 New Orleans Bowl championship team.

During his two years at Tech, he caught 87 passes for 1,171 yards and seven TDs.

Turner was a 3-time Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll member and was named Conference USA and LSWA honorable mention in 2015.