Former West Monroe football player, current Opelousas Catholic Offensive Coordinator, Adrian Manning, gives back to area

School’s back in session. And, one former West Monroe football player is here to help. Adrian Manning held his inaugural Back to School Drive for hundreds of families at Richwood High School.

“It was something my wife put on my mind, a year ago, ” says Manning. “Using my platform to just give back to my community and my area. But, I just know with those kids and parents go through, especially single parent homes. Moms and kids like that because, I grew up in a single parent home. Anything to help them out, especially in this COVID era.”