MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the New Orleans Saints announced they have signed former Alabama and ULM running back, Derrick Gore, to the squad. Gore went undrafted in 2019 but went on to be part of the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Redskins’ practice squad before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

Gore appeared in 11 games with the Chiefs in the 2021 season. He rushed for 251 yards on 51 attempts and caught 8 passes for 105 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

Gore will look to be in the rotation with running backs Dwayne Washington, Jordan Howard, and Alvin Kamara.