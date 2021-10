Craig Pederson, who served as a prep football referee for nearly 25 years, has passed away, after a battle with cancer.

The former ULM football player, was once teammates with his brother, Doug, who recently served as Head Coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The father of former Warhawk softball player, Victoria Pederson, most recently operated scoreboard at Malone Stadium, during home games.

Craig Pederson was only 51 years old.