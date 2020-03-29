Former Southern wide receiver reflects on senior season, prepares for NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE, La. – “I wouldn’t say devastated, but it’s like you’ve been working hard this whole time. You had a date set. Now it’s just up in the air to when you’ll get to showcase your talents,” former Southern wide receiver Hunter Register said.

Register has dealt with a situation many college football prospects have faced: preparing for the NFL draft without a Pro Day. However, the Lafayette native did provide some good tape with seven consecutive games with a receiving touchdown in the SWAC’s top rushing offense.

“Whenever you’re in a run heavy offense, whenever you get the ball thrown your way, you cherish the opportunity more. In the spread offense, you know you’re going to get again. Some games I might’ve had nine targets. Some games I might’ve had two, but you just cherish every opportunity you get.”

The Southern graduate totaled 43 receptions for 610 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, but while three of his teammates were invited to the inaugural HBCU NFL Combine, Register did not receive an invitation.

“They all texted me actually. They asked me, ‘Did I get the invite?’ I’m like ‘nah I didn’t know they went out yet.’ I’m a firm believer in God. If it wasn’t meant to be, it wasn’t meant to be, but I’m not going to sit here and say I wasn’t a little mad,” Register commented.

