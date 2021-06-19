Former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, passes away

NBC 10 Sports has learned former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, has tragically passed away. The cause of death has not officially been released.
Reports began to surface on social media, early Saturday morning. Richwood football’s official Twitter account posted a status, asking for prayers for “the Richwood family.”
A few hours later, Rams Head Football Coach, Marcus Yanez posted the news of Sherman’s passing.
Sherman, who wore No. 6 on last season’s roster, suited up at quarterback for Richwood. Many others have shown their support for Sherman’s family and the Richwood Athletic Department.
