Former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, passes away

NBC 10 Sports has learned former Richwood quarterback, Michael Sherman, has tragically passed away. The cause of death has not officially been released.

Reports began to surface on social media, early Saturday morning. Richwood football’s official Twitter account posted a status, asking for prayers for “the Richwood family.”

Requesting prayers for the Richwood Family — Richwood High School Football (@RichwoodFB) June 19, 2021

A few hours later, Rams Head Football Coach, Marcus Yanez posted the news of Sherman’s passing.

Last night, I lost my player, my QB, my son. The positive energy you see here, is what he brought day in and day out. Please pray for Mike’s family as well as the Richwood family. @RichwoodFB Forever #6 pic.twitter.com/i0qIjmWUh7 — Marcus Yanez (@marcusyanez) June 19, 2021

Sherman, who wore No. 6 on last season’s roster, suited up at quarterback for Richwood. Many others have shown their support for Sherman’s family and the Richwood Athletic Department.

Stay with NBC 10 Sports for more information on this story.