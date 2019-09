A special visitor stopped by the Razorbacks Little Rock luncheon on Monday – former head football coach Bobby Petrino.

Petrino led Arkansas from 2008-12. In April of 2012, he was let go, after it was discovered he had an affair with a student assistant within the athletic department.

For the first time since leaving Fayetteville, he broke his silence and apologized for the events that took place in 2012.