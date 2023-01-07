Doug Pederson leads another team to postseason play. The Jaguars defeat the Titans, 20-16, to win the AFC South division title.

The former ULM quarterback took a franchise that was 3-14 and marred in controversy, off the field, in 2021. 52 weeks later, they are 9-8, and set to host a Wild Card Weekend playoff game.

It is Jacksonville’s fourth division championship in history. The last came in 2017, when the team was 10-6 under Doug Marrone.

Pederson will forever be a household name, for his ‘Philly Special’ play call during Super Bowl LII. That season, the Eagles defeated the Patriots, 41-33, giving Philadelphia it’s first championship in franchise history.