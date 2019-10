Before Doug Pederson was a Super Bowl winning head coach and player, his history traces back to Northeast Louisiana.

Pederson suited up in a then-NLU Indians uniform, as a quarterback from 1987-90. He was part of the National Championship team that included San Diego Charger legend, Stan Humphries.

He goes one-on-one with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian about returning home to where it all started, and the famous “Philly Special” call.