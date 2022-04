The local athletic community mourns the loss of Emma Brooks. The former Newellton and Bastrop girls basketball coach was tragically killed in Beaumont, Texas.

Brooks, ran the program at the now closed Newellton High School from 1988-2000. She then arrived at Bastrop High School where she led the Lady Rams to an appearance in the 2011 Class 4A Championship Game.

Brooks was 67 years old.