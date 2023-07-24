MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— As August nears, many schools in the area will be back in session in a few short weeks. Many parents/students will be shopping for back-to-school necessities. Former Neville High School running back and current Miami Hurricanes team member Ajay Allen is hoping to help several students get what they need before school begins.

According to a post on Facebook, Ajay is looking to sponsor three boys and three girls in the area to help with school supplies and clothes/uniforms for the 2023/2024 school year. Winners will be drawn on Thursday, July 26 and the deadline to submit your child’s information is Thursday at 5 p.m.

I just thought about the need in the community and I really want to give back. I just want to help where I can. Ajay Allen

Click here for more information on how to enter the drawing.