Former LSU, MLB star Todd Walker weighs in on baseball’s negotiations

Other sports have a plan in place to return to action, except Major League Baseball.

On Friday, MLB proposed a 72-game season and for players to max out 80 percent of their prorated salary. The total compensation would be a guaranteed $1.27 billion and can max out at $1.5 billion.

An extra $50 million would be provided for clubs who make the postseason, which would expand for 10 to 16 teams.

Players have until Sunday to accept this latest offer.

MLB has told the MLBPA that today’s offer expires Sunday. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 12, 2020

If players are unable to come to an agreement, Commissioner Rob Manfred is expect to mandate a schedule between 48-55 contests.

Former LSU and Major League Baseball star Todd Walker discussed baseball’s fight to return to NBC 10 Sports,

“Well clearly I’m biased towards the players, ” says Walker. “But, in this case they want prorated salaries on a 114 game schedule. That’s what the players want. And, the reality is the owners are losing some type of money. They’re claiming they’re losing $640,000 a game, without the concessions and without the gate. I don’t know if the money is that high. But, they’re losing something. For the players to want prorated salaries and disregard the fact the owners are losing money without people in the seats, I think is a little, you know, far fetched.”