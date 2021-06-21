Former LSU head baseball coach, Smoke Laval, on Paul Mainieri’s retirement, “… He went out on his own terms, and that part is good …”

In the spirit of the College World Series, currently taking place in Omaha, we revisit LSU’s past history.

Under former Head Baseball Coach Smoke Laval, the Tigers visited the plains of Nebraska twice. Laval’s replacement, Paul Mainieri went Rosenblatt/TD Ameritrade Stadium in five different seasons.

In 2021, Mainieri announced his retirement from coaching baseball collegiately, after winning a National Championship in 2009. Mainieri tenure at LSU ended in a Super Regional loss in Knoxville.

Former LSU and ULM skipper, Laval, tells NBC 10 Sports his thoughts on Mainieri’s retirement.

“You know, he went out on his own terms, and that part is good, ” says Laval. “And, you know when a man gets hurt in the NBA, it’s ‘next man up.’ That’s what this is, ‘next man up.’ LSU is going to be successful no matter who is there, as long as you can win you last game.”