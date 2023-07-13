WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Former LSU Women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard passed away early Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis police responded to a pedestrian being hit at Colemaand Raleigh-LaGrange Road around 1:30 a.m. overnight.

Ballard, 29, was taken to regional one health, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, at last, checked Memphis Police Department is conducting a full investigation, according to WREG-TV. No charges have been pressed as of Thursday afternoon.

LSU mourns the loss of Danielle Ballard



📄 https://t.co/eKr2D3ZqVk pic.twitter.com/DpvvfL5sa7 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) July 13, 2023

Statement from LSU:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle. She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

According to ESPN.com Ballard, a 5-foot-9 guard, was an all-SEC first-team selection as a junior in 2015. As a sophomore in 2014, she led LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16, averaging 23.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in three NCAA tournament games that year. She was an SEC all-defensive team selection as a freshman and junior.

She was the No. 25 overall recruit as rated by ESPN HoopGurlz in the Class of 2012.

Rachal Nolen, Ballard’s older cousin, told WREG-TV, She “went on to become an author and work with youth after she left the court.”

Danielle was a native of Memphis, and a standout at Central High School before going on to become a breakout player with the Lady Tigers in Baton Rouge.