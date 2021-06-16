Former LSU and ULM head baseball coach Smoke Laval continues to leave impact on next generation of players

While school is out of session, area baseball athletes are finding different ways to get better for next season.

This week, one group has been getting help from one of the game’s greats, Smoke Laval. The former ULM and LSU head baseball coach is taking part in the Elite Baseball Pro Camp held at Embanato Field, Neville’s home stadium.

The event is put on annually by Claiborne Christian head coach, and former Warhawk Chad Olinde.

Laval, along with former LSU baseball assistant, Rooster Southall were spotted giving dozens of campers batting practice.

“Not so much as the wins and losses, ” says Laval. “Like, a lot of it is built up to be it’s where they can learn, they can adjust, and they can overcome adversity. They can come out here at Neville High School. And, it’s hotter than it can be. That’s how you become better as a person.”