The magical season continues in Sonny Dykes’ first year at TCU. The Horned Frogs head football coach formally received the trophy, while in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Dykes, who led the Bulldogs from 2010-12, guided TCU to a 13-1 record, including a CFP semifinal win over Michigan. The No. 3 Frogs battle No. 1 Georgia, in the College Football Playoff Championship, Monday night in Inglewood, California.