Former Louisiana Tech golfer, Sam Forgan, qualifies for 149th Open Championship in England

By: Ashley Springer/Louisiana Tech Athletics
SANDWICH, England – Former Louisiana Tech Bulldog, Sam Forgan, qualified to compete in The 149th Open Championship on Tuesday. Forgan earned one of the three available spots at the Prince’s qualifier.
In the first round of the tournament, Forgan, a native of Stowmarket, England, finished with an even-par 72. He carded three birdies in the front nine and registered an eagle on hole 15.
Forgan finished the second round with a two-under 70 after carding five birdies, including three straight on holes 11-13. With two of the three qualifying spots claimed, the former Bulldog sunk the 10-foot putt to par his final hole in order to qualify. Forgan finished the day tied for second with a two-under 142.
The 149th Open will take place at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England, from July 11-18.
Forgan was a four-year letterwinner at Louisiana Tech from 2010-13. In his last three seasons, Forgan competed in all 33 events and had 16 top-20 finishes.