Former Louisiana Tech golfer, Sam Forgan, qualifies for 149th Open Championship in England

It was a very emotional day around the country as Bill Cosby, a man who was sent to prison in 2018 for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 , is now allowed to walk free due to a technicality in the prosecution.

John Sikes, a local Monroe resident said today that "It's crazy, the fact that he gets out of prison just off a technicality, when everybody knows the stuff he did, all the allegations were proven facts, he went and drugged these women did terrible things to them, and I just think it's terrible idea for to let him out"