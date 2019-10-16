Former local standouts drafted by XFL teams

On Tuesday, the XFL held their inaugural draft.

Several former local standouts are now a part of one of the eight teams, set to debut in February 2020.

Former Richwood and Grambling star Martez Carter was selected by the Los Angeles Wildcats with the 8th pick in the 7th round.

Jalen Tolliver, who once played for Ouachita High School and Arkansas-Monticello was taken by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the fourth round.

Tolliver is joined by former Winnfield and Nebraska star, Alonzo Moore, who was drafted by Tampa in the 10th round.