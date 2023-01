Former Grambling head football coach, Broderick Fobbs, didn’t have to leave the 318 area code to find his next coaching opportunity.

The Carroll High School alum, returns home to coach running backs at ULM, on Terry Bowden’s staff.

Fobbs replaces Tony Hull, who is expected to be named offensive coordinator at Grambling, under Hue Jackson.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg