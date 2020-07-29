For the third straight year, Sterlington Sports Complex will host the Dixie World Series

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Beginning Friday, Sterlington’s sports complex will be rocking. For the third straight year, it will host the Dixie World Series. The facility has five different fields, using turf.

As a host, Sterlington will automatically field two teams in the tournament. The Dixie boys (ages 13 and 14) will meet the squad from Jefferson, Louisiana, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Dixie juniors (age 13) will face Halls, Tennessee, Friday at 6:30.

Tournament host director, Scott Bruscato checked in with NBC 10 Sports,

“24 teams coming, one half are 14 year olds, the the other half are 14 year olds, ” says Bruscato. “It’s going to be great baseball. We’ve got teams coming from 11 different states. The opportunity to see different teams play. We’re going to have a fireworks show on Friday night at the conclusion of the opening round games around 8:30-8:45 depending on when they end.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories