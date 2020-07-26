For the second straight year, a golfer from Ole Miss wins the Cottonstates Invitational at Bayou DeSiard

It was Championship Sunday at the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational at Bayou DeSiard Country Club.

Jake Gnam, a native of Ridgeland, Mississippi and member of Ole Miss’ golf team, wins the event in a thriller.

Gnam was down two strokes to Little Rock native Mitchell Ford. Gnam trailed Ford by one, entering the 18th and final hole.

But, Gnam would successfully putted to force extra hole. On the 20th, Gnam putted once again, this time to take the lead over Ford. Unfortunately for Ford, his putt attempt sailed the opposite direction.

For only the third time in the event’s history, extra holes were required to win. The last time was in 1986, when PGA Tour veteran, David Toms, lost to Frank Brame.

For the second straight year, an Ole Miss golfer wins the Cottonstates Invitational.

“I believe if I need to make a putt, I’m probably going to make it, ” says Gnam. “That’s something I pride myself on. And, so I kind of thought that one was going in. I made it. You always say you expect it to go in. But, it was always a rush to have it actually go in. So, that’s was awesome.”

“Jack is a great player, ” says Ford. “He did what a typical winner does and make putts, coming down the stretch. You know, that’s just how it goes. That’s how the cookie crumbles.”