There’s plenty of reasons for Bastrop supporters to rejoice.

For the second consecutive season, the Rams are off to a 4-0 start.

However, this time new head coach Cedric Sherrod is leading the way.

Last Friday, they defeated Richwood 45-12.

Their offense has scored two touchdowns or more in each game this season.

Sherrod spoke with NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian on what’s clicking in the locker room.