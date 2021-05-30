For the first time ever, Louisiana Tech is a host in the upcoming NCAA baseball regionals

Despite falling to Old Dominion in Sunday’s Conference USA Championship Game, all hope isn’t lost for Louisiana Tech.

Sunday night, the NCAA revealed on Twitter that Pat Patterson Park, J.C. Love Field will serve as one of the 16 NCAA Regional ‘host sites’.

Four teams, including Louisiana Tech, will battle it out for a shot to advance to the Super Regionals, beginning next week. Exact times and dates have yet to be announced.

The three other teams coming to Ruston, will be announced in a Selection Show, Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.