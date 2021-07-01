FootballScoop.com’s Zach Barnett describes how new NCAA National Letter of Intent rules affects local colleges

Wednesday was a historic day for college athletics. The NCAA formally cleared student athletes to make money off their their “likeness.” They can receive money off endorsements or sponsorships, while in college. How does this affect schools like ULM, Louisiana Tech or Grambling? Zach Barnett from FootballScoop.com checks in with NBC 10 Sports.

“Everyone says the rich are going to get richer, ” says Barnett. “I mean, there’s no doubt Alabama and Clemson have an army of boosters. But, there are people with money who care about Louisiana Tech football. There are people with money who care about Warhawk football. You might be the quarterback. You might the be the one that caught the game winning touchdown pass. Or, you’re just popular on Tik Tok in that area. Maybe it’s just there’s drink specials at this one bar. ‘Go there tonight at 6:00’. To car dealerships to signing autographs.”