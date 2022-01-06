Football Scoop: Jay Hopson expected to be ULM’s next defensive coordinator

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A familiar face in the college football circles could land in Monroe. According to a report from Football Scoop, Hopson is being targeted for the vacant defensive coordinator position. Former DC Zac Alley joined former Warhawks offensive coordinator, Rich Rodriguez, at Jacksonville State.

Hopson served as a defensive analyst, under Mike Leach, at Mississippi State during the 2021 season. Before that, he was the head coach for Southern Miss for five seasons.

Current offensive coordinator, Matt Kubik, served under Hopson in Hattiesburg, previously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories