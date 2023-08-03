WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ark-La-Miss is three weeks away from the start of Football Friday Night, which will air every Friday on NBC 10 News at 10 PM. The segment will begin on August 25, 2023.
We’re 3 weeks away until Football Friday Night airs on NBC 10!
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
August 10 2023 09:22 pm
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this summer
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>