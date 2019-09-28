Football Friday Night

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Sterlington sets a plan in motion to address $21 million debt
Top Stories
Ending the border emergency
Landry campaign blames error for late-night campaign text
Kansas Lane Connector Project: One step closer to completion
YOUTH COUNCIL:West Monroe Mayor starts a new program for high school students
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Dry Harvest Season Poses Fire Risk
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 27th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, September 27th
State Fire Marshall’s Office issues burn ban for Tensas Parish
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 26th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 26th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Beast of the Week – Antrell Green
Top Stories
J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Top Stories
Lawyer appeals NFL no-call ruling after abuse case citation
Mother of former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams passes away
Former Wossman football coach Ray Gambino honored Thursday evening
Union Parish-Ouachita prepare for inaugural meeting on Friday
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
YOUTH COUNCIL:West Monroe Mayor starts a new program for high school students
Top Stories
Be Encouraged — September 27
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Lucy
Congressman Abraham speaks on Governor’s Race
Weekend events for September 27-29
Dry Harvest Season Poses Fire Risk
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Football Friday Night
Sports
Posted:
Sep 27, 2019 / 10:52 PM GMT-0500
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 10:53 PM GMT-0500
Don't Miss
New warnings issued on marijuana, Surgeon General says “this ain’t your mother’s marijuana”
The Monroe Police Department Are Searching For A Missing Juvenile
OPSO: Man arrested for allegedly stealing $25,000 Labrador
Bastrop woman arrested, says she wants the death penalty for shoving shopping cart at teen
Raising money for retired West Monroe Firefighter battling for his life
Don't Miss
EXCLUSIVE: A DAY IN THE LIFE AS AN ICE DETAINEE–We take you on a tour inside the Winn Parish Correctional Center
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 27th
Mother of former Grambling quarterback Doug Williams passes away
Former Wossman football coach Ray Gambino honored Thursday evening
Union Parish-Ouachita prepare for inaugural meeting on Friday
Bulldogs basketball opens practice, with most experience in Konkol era
Monroe’s Doug Pederson, Eagles victorious over Packers on Thursday night football