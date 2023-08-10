Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Wossman Wildcats are ready to pounce with football season around the corner. Last year’s 4-7 season has become a glimpse of the past with everyone in the building feeling like this is their year to shock the region.

The Wildcats needed an overhaul after losing 17 players to graduation like All-state defensive back Sam Farmer. Head Coach Terence Cahee II says he isn’t too worried about the players no longer on the team because he says it is more than a few talented players to win games, “the game is won by playing eleven on eleven.”

The Wildcats are a couple of years removed from the playoffs, but the goal isn’t just to get there, they’re trying to turn things around and bring the trophy home and bring glory back to the Wossman fanbase.