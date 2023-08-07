Farmerville, La. (KTVE/KARD) — College Football has been taking the spotlight in recent weeks with the startup of fall camp, but now it’s time for the high schools to hit the field. The Union Parish Farmers have lost the last three state championship games, but this team is solely focused on getting back one more time to finish the job.

The Farmers have capped off their season by hoisting the state championship trophy before back in 2013, but three straight losses in the big dance can be a harder pill to swallow for such a young and talented squad.

It’s also a new era for the Farmers as they enter the new season without their bruising star running back Trey Holley off to play at Louisiana State University. Other key contributors like Cam Hill and Armani Shelbon are both attending Louisiana Tech this season, but Union Parish High School Head Coach Joe Spatafora says the focus is more on the big guys up front to perform.

“Those Guys were a tremendous part of what we did, but everything starts up front. If you go back to last year in week one against Homer, we had five new starters on the offensive line and we rushed for less than 100 yards and Trey rushed for less than 60. It all starts up front and we return all those guys, so we like where we’re standing.” Joe Spatafora, Head Coach of Union Parish High School.

This team is not ready to wave the white flag just yet as they keep grinding toward another run at a state championship; the season starts on September 1st.