Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s been a tale of two stories for the Sterlington Panthers lately as in week one they struggled to put up any points against West Monroe, but against Mangham in week two it seemed as though they couldn’t stop scoring. One main constant has been a defense that flies around the ball and they’re going to need to perform once again against a high-powered offense like Oak Grove.

Through two games the panther has allowed only 14 points including last week’s 41-0 shutout victory. The Oak Grove tigers will prove to be a bigger challenge after scoring almost 50 points in week two, but Sterlington Head Coach Lee Doty says his team will need to be prepared in all phases to get the win.

” Their team speed is really good this year and they’re big up front on both sides of the ball. Number two is a very good linebacker and very fun to watch on film. They got some really good offensive players, so we got our work cut out for us this week,” said Doty.

Sterlington will welcome Oak Grove to their side of town for their home opener Friday at 7 p.m.