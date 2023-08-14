Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Christian School Eagles won the state championship last season, but the focus in fall camp is to not become too full of themselves by putting their head down and starting the mission over like it never happened..

The Eagles have enjoyed a plethora of success over the last decade making it to the last 4 state championships and bringing home two trophies. The reigning champs have a scrimmage coming up soon, but OCS head coach Steve Fitzhugh says he’s looking forward to seeing how other contributor besides the starters respond to being thrown in to the fire.

The Eagles also have the liberty of yielding of Louisiana’s best physical talents like the 6’1 free safety/wide receiver Tate Hamby. Teammates raved over his versality and intensity to compete, making him a joy to play alongside.

Tate Hamby, he’s a dog, that’s all I got to say. He’s a dog.” Maddox King, Ouachita Christian School Linebacker.

Practice continues to progress with the eagles working towards a goal that is very attainable with the amount of success they have collected over the years. Dallas Christian high school will be the first obstacle on the road to repeating as champions.