Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A name that is known locally in the football realm is Steven Fitzhugh. He’s the man behind the upstanding success at Oauchita Christian School Football that has brought in six state championships since the year 2000. This season he’ll be looking at racking up the numbers on a different list.

Fitzhugh has already captured the top spot as the winningest coach in the Eagle’s history with 240 wins to his credit, but he if he put up 14 more victories, he rises up four spots to the 23rd spot on the LSWA Louisiana Prep Football All-time coaches wins list.

Since he has taken over the Eagles have been to nine state championship games, including going to the big dance the last four years in a row.

There are few things that are certain in life, but one thing that people can always count on is that the Eagles will always be in the mix to win another ring as long as Coach Fitzhugh is in town.