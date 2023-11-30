RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Football Friday Night LHSAA Playoff matchup no.1 Ruston versus no.21 Mandeville will meet for the semifinals. Ruston looks to return back to the Class 5A state state championships at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Quotables:

Head Coach Jerrod Baugh

“Defense has been big for us.” Baugh continues “I think going into the season, we talked about that they had the most experience coming in and we knew were gonna rely on those guys early. You know, they’ve continued to play well throughout the season. I think we’ve progressively gotten better on offense, doing some really good things and special teams. It’s all kind of matching up which is what you need this time of year.”

NOTABLES

Last week’s win over no.9 Walker, Ruston’s Josh Brantley finished with 73 rushing yards and 15 passing yards.

Jordan Hayes rushed for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns, along with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown in the 56-17 win over no.9 Walker in the Quarterfinals. In the last three games, Hayes has rushed 45 times for 519 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Jadon Mayfield, a Louisiana Tech commit, led with 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 fumble recovery versus Walker.

In 2023, Ruston’s cornerback Semaj Jones has 4 INT, 3 PBU, a pick-six, a Fumble Recovery TD, and a blocked Point After Touchdown (PAT).

UP NEXT

Kick off between the two teams is set for 7 p.m. inside Hoss Garrett Stadium in Ruston, La.