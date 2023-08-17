Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday was another day of high school football scrimmages, and Lincoln Preparatory High School did not let the heat beat them out from getting in some well needed reps in their intrasquad scrimmage.

The Panthers are coming of a disappointing season that included missing the playoffs, but they also are a very young team with minimal experience on either side of the ball in which comes with a lot of growing pains.

Experience was word that continued to pop up after the scrimmage due to ball security issues, and trouble getting the ball down the field through the air. Head coach Glen Hall says they have two quarterbacks that are still learning not only their position, but football in general.

“Just got to give them experience and give them some time to stay basic. They’ve got to get some confidence, they don’t really understand the game right now and in football the quarterback is the key to it. Once they learn that we’ll be okay.” Glen Hall, Lincoln Preparatory School Football Head Coach

The Panthers were able to get some good things done in their scrimmage which is a great sign for a team that went 3-9 last year, but they still have a lot of work to polish up on before their season begins on August 24th.