Football Friday Night for September 24th

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say they are looking for a 2-year-old child that was reported missing from her home on La Belle Avenue in the Belaire neighborhood of Baton Rouge.

Police tell us the child was last seen by her stepfather on Friday, September 24, 2021, when he took a nap at the home around 1:00 p.m. The child's siblings told police when they got home from school around 4:15 p.m. and they saw the door open and the child was missing. Police believe the child is in imminent danger.