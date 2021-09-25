Football Friday Night for September 24th

SCORES: OCS 33, CEDAR CREEK 22; WEST MONROE 27, WOODLAWN B.R. 0; RUSTON 38, CARENCRO 35; STERLINGTON 38, NORTH DESOTO 35
SCORES: OUACHITA 31, UNION PARISH 28; MURFEESBORO 27, PARKERS CHAPEL 6; JENA 27, NORTH WEBSTER 7
SCORES: ST. FRED’S 30, DELHI 0; RAYVILLE 52, FERRIDAY 50; RIVERDALE ACADEMY 60, NORTHEAST BAPTIST 0
SCORE: WOSSMAN 48, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (SHREVEPORT) 8
MORE SCORES:
Caldwell 7
Richwood 42
Homer 36
Glenbrook 21
Plain Dealing 0
Haynesville 41
River Oaks 48
Montgomery 42
Tensas 6
Sicily Island 14
Lakeside 7
West Ouachita 47
Bastrop 12
Walker 60
Sterlington 38
North Desoto 35
Jena 27
North Webster 7
Block 6
Pine Prairie 28
D’Arbonne Woods 34
Northwood-Lena 12
Delhi Charter 0
Mangham 42
Madison 6
General Trass 58
Jonesboro-Hodge 47
Logansport 26
Lincoln Prep 33
Arcadia 6
Prairie View Academy 52
Tallulah Academy 12
Drew Central 0
McGehee 42
Star City 10
Monticello 0
Camden-Harmony Grove 45
Pine Bluff Dollarway 6
Crossett 34
Warren 40
Cutter Morning Star 46
Hermitage 14