Football Friday Night for September 24th

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SCORES: OCS 33, CEDAR CREEK 22; WEST MONROE 27, WOODLAWN B.R. 0; RUSTON 38, CARENCRO 35; STERLINGTON 38, NORTH DESOTO 35

SCORES: OUACHITA 31, UNION PARISH 28; MURFEESBORO 27, PARKERS CHAPEL 6; JENA 27, NORTH WEBSTER 7

SCORES: ST. FRED’S 30, DELHI 0; RAYVILLE 52, FERRIDAY 50; RIVERDALE ACADEMY 60, NORTHEAST BAPTIST 0

SCORE: WOSSMAN 48, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON (SHREVEPORT) 8

Chris, Jesse, Steven and Dominique close out the show

MORE SCORES:

Caldwell 7

Richwood 42

Homer 36

Glenbrook 21

Plain Dealing 0

Haynesville 41

River Oaks 48

Montgomery 42

Tensas 6

Sicily Island 14

Lakeside 7

West Ouachita 47

Bastrop 12

Walker 60

Sterlington 38

North Desoto 35

Jena 27

North Webster 7

Block 6

Pine Prairie 28

D’Arbonne Woods 34

Northwood-Lena 12

Delhi Charter 0

Mangham 42

Madison 6

General Trass 58

Jonesboro-Hodge 47

Logansport 26

Lincoln Prep 33

Arcadia 6

Prairie View Academy 52

Tallulah Academy 12

Drew Central 0

McGehee 42

Star City 10

Monticello 0

Camden-Harmony Grove 45

Pine Bluff Dollarway 6

Crossett 34

Warren 40

Cutter Morning Star 46

Hermitage 14

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories