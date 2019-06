History hasn’t sided too much with General Trass/Lake Providence football.

But, that’s changed as of late. In 2018, the Panthers won their first playoff game in 55 years!

The Lake Providence community hopes to see more success in the future.

Head football coach Toriano Wells hopes to see more kids play the sport. It starts with getting young student-athletes interested at an early age.

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian reports from General Trass High School’s inaugural football camp.