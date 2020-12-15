Florida’s Johnson ‘following simple commands’ after collapse

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida says forward Keyontae Johnson was “following simple commands” after being transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville.

The school added Monday that Johnson is undergoing further tests and remains in critical but stable condition two days after he collapsed on the court at Florida State.

USA Today quoted Johnson’s grandfather as saying the player had been in a medically induced coma.

The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor and received emergency medical attention Saturday. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as everyone watched in disbelief.

