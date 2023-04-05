MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — National Signing Day continues in Northeast Louisiana as five student-athletes from West Monroe High School sign athletic scholarships and take their talents to the collegiate.
Five West Monroe Student-Athletes sign college scholarships
Posted:
Updated:
Don't Miss
Breville toaster ovens with a convection function can cook food up to 30% faster than those without.
April 15 2023 12:39 am
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>