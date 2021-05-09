Five area prep baseball teams advance to state championships in Sulphur

Northeast Louisiana will be well represented when the LHSAA state baseball playoffs begin, next week. Saturday five different squads clinched their spots. In total, nine teams from our portion of the state plan to reside in Southwest Louisiana for the next week.
FINAL SCORES:
West Monroe 10, DUTCHTOWN 7 (VS. WALKER ON 05/11)
NEVILLE 8, LAKESHORE 3 – GAME 1
NEVILLE 14, LAKESHORE 3 – GAME 2 (VS. TIOGA ON 05/13)
JENA 8, STERLINGTON 7 – GAME 1
STERLINGTON 20, JENA 3 – GAME 2 FINAL/5 INNINGS (VS. IOWA ON 05/12)
MANGHAM 10, SPRINGFIELD 5 – GAME 1
MANGHAM 11, SPRINGFIELD 3 – GAME 2 (VS. ROSEPINE ON 05/12)
OCS 3, COVENANT CHRISTIAN 2 (VS. CATHOLIC – P.C. ON 05/12)